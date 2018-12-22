Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz is already in Kenya for the slated Embu show, a week after Basata banned them from performing within or outside Tanzania.

“As I am speaking to you now, the singer [Diamond] is already in Kenya. He arrived yesterday [Wednesday]. Our Embu show, according to him and his management, will go on as planned. On our side, we haven’t bailed out on the agreement,” one of the organisers told E-daily.

Read: Rayvanny’s Latest Collabo With Diamond, ‘Mwanza’ Banned In Tanzania

This comes after Diamond’s manager Babu Tale announced that the Kenyan performances will go on as scheduled and it is up to them to deal with the orders from Basata.

The Tanzanian National Arts Council banned Wasafi artists, Diamond and Rayvanny after they failed to abide by the regulations set out for them.

This ban also got the Wasafi Festival license cancelled.

Basata finally agreed to lift the cancellation of the Wasafi Festival license, allowing the group to continue with all their scheduled performances.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...