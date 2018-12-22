CS Amina Mohammed has countered her previous statements saying that the new curriculum roll out will continue as initially planned for 2019 and not 2020.

About a week ago, CS Amina appeared before the Senate Education Committee in Parliament where she said that the Ministry is not yet ready to roll out the new curriculum.

The CS requested for more time, saying that they will work to roll out the programme by 2020.

In a new statement, the CS has said that the education ministry will commence a detailed roll-out plan that will lead to the last cohort of pupils sitting for the KCPE in 2023 and KCSE in 2027.

She said that stakeholders are working to put up structures which will support the national roll out and map out clear systems and processes by next month.

The development assessment framework for PPI to Grade 3 pupils will be ready by March 2019 while preparation for curriculum design for Class Four pupils will be done by April, 2019.

CS Amina has assured that they are continuing wit the training of teachers and acquiring enough materials that will help with the new curriculum.

