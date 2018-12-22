Chief Justice David Maraga has been transferred to a Nairobi hospital after sustaining minor injuries in an accident on Saturday morning.

The CJ was on his way to church with his wife wen the incident happened. They were in the company of their driver and a security detail.

The two left War Memorial Hospital in Nakuru where the CJ assured Kenyans that he, his wife, driver and aide are in a good condition and called for calm regarding the incident.

His wife Yucabeth looked to be in pain as she walked out supported by two nurses, wearing a neck brace.

“My wife and I were involved in an accident in Nakuru this morning on our way to Church. We are undergoing medical observation. My driver and aide who were with us are also okay. We thank God for His mercies. Thank you Kenyans for your prayers and concern,” he posted in a tweet.

President Uhuru ordered for CJ Maraga and his wife to be airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment.

