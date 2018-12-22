The Chief Justice of Kenya, David Maraga and his wife Yucabeth Nyaboke were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a road accident in Ngata area, Nakuru.

The two were on their way to church when the incident occurred. They were rushed to War Memorial Hospital where they have been admitted.

Their vehicle’s bumper was badly damaged causing the airbags deploy.

The CJ was with his wife, driver and a security detail. He is reported to have suffered minor injuries. They are reported to be in a stable condition.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the Kenya Defense Forces to airlift CJ Maraga and his wife to Nairobi.

