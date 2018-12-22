Tanzania’s music and arts board, Baraza la Sanaa Tanzania (Basata) has maintained that they have not cleared Diamond and Rayvanny to perform again.

This comes a day after Diamond and his Wasafi Records group held a press conference in Nairobi to announce that the concerts will continue as slated.

The group landed in the country on Wednesday and have been preparing for a Wasafi Festival show in Embu, on Monday.

Basata has given the artists a warning of dire consequences if they decide to go on with the show in Kenya.

In the press conference, Diamond alleged that they had been cleared to perform, by Basata.

“Nashukuru sana my government na Baraza langu la Sanaa Tanzania kwa kutupa nafasi hii tena na kutupa permission kuendelea na hii show kwa sababu inaonyesha ni kiasi gani inasupport mziki wa Tanzania.” he said.

The board has however denied the allegations and said that Diamond and Rayvanny are still banned from performing in and out of the country.

“Baraza linasisitiza kuwa halijawafungulia wasanii Diamond Platnumz na Rayvanny kufanya onesho lolote lile la sanaa ndani na nje ya nchi,” the statement read in part.

The board also warned the artists to stop misleading the public otherwise they would face further disciplinary action.

“Aidha Baraza kwa mara nyingine linawataka wasanii hao kutii maagizo waliyopewa na kuacha mara moja kupotosha umma kwa kusambaza taarifa za uongo kabla ya hatua kali zaidi kuchukuliwwa dhidi yao.” it continued.

Diamond seems not to be moved by the threats as he is still promoting the scheduled concerts online and urging the public to buy tickets.

