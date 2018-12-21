The Holiness and repentance church in Brazil has detached themselves from the church in Kenya that is led by Prophet Owuor.

The church and Archbishop Mauricio Augusto accused prophet Owuor of threatening him with death for failing to follow his orders through emails that were seen by all the leaders present on the video conference. He said that he was also accused on being a drunkard and a liar claims which he dismissed.

The Archbishop Augusto said that he still maintained his loyalty, respect and honesty to prophet Owuor but because of the slander the church in Brazil had to sorrowfully disconnect from the church in Kenya.

Video 1: The Bishop in charge of Prophet Owuor's church in Brazil (Mr Mauricio) has led Brazil to defect from Owuor's church. The entire Brazil church has defected after accusing Owuor of high handedness and bahaving like a 'god'. Happened on 2nd Dec 2018. See video 2 below pic.twitter.com/b2y3P4oeH8 — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) December 20, 2018

However some of the followers of the prophet said that people should understand why the said archbishop was ex communicated before spreading propaganda. He however refused to disclose the reasons behind Augusto’s ex communication.

I can say you don't know even an iota about why this Bishop was excommunicated early this year. But we will not tell you. Continue in your propaganda. That's your trade. You earn through selling lies, propaganda and malice — Yona Okoth (@YonaOkoth) December 20, 2018

The controversial prophet has been accused of impoverishing his followers while he lives a lavish lifestyle. It is alleged that he is currently building aKsh340 million house in Runda.

The state of art mansion is nearing completion, and has an underground bunker with state of art security features.

His influence is said to have penetrated the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) doors after one DCI officer vowed to pursue people who ‘hurt’ the ‘prophet’s’ feelings by criticising him online.

Kevin Ndungu Kiriga, the pastor who has been posting a video titled ‘Exposing the heresies and deception of Mightiest Prophet Dr David Owuor ‘ on his Facebook page criticizing prophet Owuor and his preaching was being pursued by the group of policemen who adhere to Owuor’s teachings. They even at some point took his phone.

