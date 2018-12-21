Education CS Amina Mohamed released the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE). She said that the number of A’s attained was 315 an improvement from the 142 that were attained last year.

The top Candidate was a girl Otieno Rime Julliet of Pangani girls who got an A. This is the second year Pangani girls is producing the top student. She attained an average of 87.644.

Results for 100 students were cancelled for alleged cheating.

The candidates improved in 14 subjects a rise from the 13 that was attained in 2017. Josephat Mwangi of Mihoro Secondary School in Murang’a county was the most improved as he scored a mean grade of A- after getting 278 at KCPE.

She said that there was no leakage in the examination and that four of the six masterminds known for distributing exam materials had already been arrested and arraigned in court. CS Amina said tat in 2018 there was minimal cheating as no questions was leaked before.

The Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia lauded teaches for good service during the exam period. She noted that 62 cases were reported for non conformity and non compliance, five teachers were already interdicted.

Professor George Magoha, the Chairman of the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) cautioned students and told them to tell their parents to let them put their brains to good use. Professor Magoha told parents that every student got what they deserved.

Magoha thanked all the people who made the examination possible. He Thanked the ICT CS Joe Mucheru for ensuring that the examination data was confidential and secure. He lo thanked the Ministry of interior, the Inspector General and Health CS Sicily Kariuki.

KNEC had stated that it could release the results before Christmas to enable candidates who sat for the exams to register for courses that commence in January.

Around 831,750 students sat for exam which recorded the least number of cheating cases. The ministry of Education used the Multi sectoral approach in monitoring which saw various government official oversee the examination.

In 2017, only 142 student attained A’s which was a great reduction from previous years.

