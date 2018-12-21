Diamond Platnumz has decided to eat the humble pie and apologize to the government and Basata for playing the banned song Mwanza, during their Wasafi Festival concert in Mwanza.
The duo was banned from holding concerts in and out of the country.
“Baraza lawafungia Wasanii ‘Diamond Platnumz’ na ‘Rayvanny’ kujihusisha na shughuli za Sanaa kwa kukiuka adhabu na maelekezo baada ya kuendelea kuutumia wimbo uliofungiwa wa ‘Mwanza’ kwenye tamasha la ‘Wasafi Festival 2018’.” reads the statement.
The song was banned a few days after it was released with the government ordering Wasafi to pull the songs from all platforms.
The parties were able to negotiate with the government and the song remained on online platforms but would not be played in the country.
Diamond and Rayvanny posted a video on Instagram asking for forgiveness from the government and acknowledged that they were wrong for not complying with the regulations.
Japo tunajitahidi kuwa vijana wa mfano bora kwenye Taifa letu, lakini kama tulivyoumbwa binadam hatuwezi kupatia siku zote, lazma itatokea siku tutateleza tu….Ila Utelezapo, ni vyema kulijua Kosa na Kulirekebisha ili kesho na Kesho kutwa lisijirudie….Inshaallah Mwenyez Mungu Atusimamie na kutuongezea Juhudi na Maarifa katika Kazi zetu ili kwa Pamoja tuzidi kuukuza Muziki wetu na Kuendelea Kuiwakilisha vyema na kulipa sifa Nzuri na Heshima Nchi yetu….Tuseme Amin…..🙏🏻
