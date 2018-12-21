Diamond Platnumz has decided to eat the humble pie and apologize to the government and Basata for playing the banned song Mwanza, during their Wasafi Festival concert in Mwanza.

The duo was banned from holding concerts in and out of the country.

“Baraza lawafungia Wasanii ‘Diamond Platnumz’ na ‘Rayvanny’ kujihusisha na shughuli za Sanaa kwa kukiuka adhabu na maelekezo baada ya kuendelea kuutumia wimbo uliofungiwa wa ‘Mwanza’ kwenye tamasha la ‘Wasafi Festival 2018’.” reads the statement.

The song was banned a few days after it was released with the government ordering Wasafi to pull the songs from all platforms.

The parties were able to negotiate with the government and the song remained on online platforms but would not be played in the country.

Diamond and Rayvanny posted a video on Instagram asking for forgiveness from the government and acknowledged that they were wrong for not complying with the regulations.

