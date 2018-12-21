Kenya international Allan Wanga has joined a club of a few players who have managed to balance both football and academics successfully.

Wanga, 33, today graduated with a Diploma in Human Resource management at the Nairobi University today.

He takes a big step in securing his future after active football.

The Kakamega Homeboyz striker, who is married to NTV journalist Brenda Mulinya Wanga, also doubles up as the Kakamega County director of sports.

