The Supreme Court on Friday upheld Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua August 8 election.

The court has declared that Mutua was validly elected as the governor.

His lawyer Kioko Kilukumi argued that the Appeal judges erred by nullifying the elections on grounds that it failed the test of constitutional verifiability.

His competitor Wavinya Ndeti has been ordered to meet all the costs.

Speaking after the verdict, the county boss said: “…2022 here we come. I’m still in the race to be fifth president of the republic of Kenya. It is time for change.”

The court has on the other hand nullified Ugenya MP Christopher Karani’s win. IEBC has been instructed to conduct fresh elections in the constituency.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter’s win has also been validated.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya’s election has been upheld as well

