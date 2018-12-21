A 6 am accident along Lang’ata Road has left two fighting for their lives and several others nursing injuries.

A Toyota Prado, Registration Number KBX 822W, veered off the road hitting revelers outside a popular club 1824.

Two people are said to be in critical condition with fractured limbs at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

In a video circulating online, two people, a man and a woman can be seen lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

The driver of the car has since been arrested and will be arraigned in court on Friday afternoon.

On December 12, 3 people lost their lives along Mbagathi Way as the car they were travelling in lost control instantly killing a man who was on his morning jog.

Police have introduced daytime breathalyzers also known as alco-blow to help curb road carnage especially during the festive season.

