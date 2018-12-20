Tanzanian star Vanessa Mdee is venturing outside her music career into design, to help young girls stay in school.

The 30 year old launched the shoe line, named Bora Star on Tuesday, saying that it is meant to encourage girls to work hard and believe that they can achieve anything they put their minds to.

“I designed this for all the African girls dreaming out loud. Anything is possible,” she said.

“Ilikuwa ndoto yangu kutengeneza bidhaa itakayonufaisha na kuboresha maisha ya msichana wa kiTanzania/wa KiAfrika. Leo nimetimiza ndoto yangu, nasema asante Mungu,” she added.

The pair of shoes are designed with a bow lace on top, meant for young school girls.

Vanessa shared that it has always been her dream to inspire young girls and she is happy that her dreams are finally coming to fruition.

