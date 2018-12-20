Tanzanian star Vanessa Mdee is venturing outside her music career into design, to help young girls stay in school.
The 30 year old launched the shoe line, named Bora Star on Tuesday, saying that it is meant to encourage girls to work hard and believe that they can achieve anything they put their minds to.
“I designed this for all the African girls dreaming out loud. Anything is possible,” she said.
“Ilikuwa ndoto yangu kutengeneza bidhaa itakayonufaisha na kuboresha maisha ya msichana wa kiTanzania/wa KiAfrika. Leo nimetimiza ndoto yangu, nasema asante Mungu,” she added.
Read: Vera Sidika Hangs Out With Khloe Kardashian In Las Vegas (Photo)
View this post on Instagram
Today we launched #BoraStarByVanessaMdee I designed this for all the Afrikan girls dreaming out loud. Anything is possible. Available in all Bora stores. Ilikuwa ndoto yangu kutengeneza bidhaa itakayonufaisha na kuboresha maisha ya msichana wa kiTanzania/wa KiAfrika leo nimetimiza ndoto yangu, nasema Asante Mungu. Viatu vya #BoraStarByVanessaMdee ni kiatu cha shule kinapatikana katika maduka YOTE ya Bora na pia tunatafuta wakala piga simu namba 0759272009 Celina. 👞 #SwimmingInJesusJuice ———————————- Thankyou @trumidesigns for styling this and for blessing us with our fabulous model Tee 🤩🤩🤩 🎥 by @bm.visuals 🎼 by @breezy_beats
Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips