Two men were on Tuesday sentenced to death for killing a Kenyan priest in Cueibet, South Sudan on November 15, at around 2 am.

Father Victor Luke Odhiambo, 62, was attacked and brutally murdered at the Mazzolari church compound by armed men, two civilians and two army men.

The civilians have been identified as Chol Wieu Mabok and Tito Machiek Chol.

According to John Madol, the state minister of information, the four attackers were nabbed by the police and arraigned in court where they were handed their sentences.

The army men, Mr Madol mentioned, will serve a ten year jail sentence.

“The state high court announced the final judgment in the name of those four suspects who have been apprehended by Gok state government before the state high court for trial,” he said.

The deceased was described as “a very courageous man, intelligent, caring, creative administrator and above all a believer in the value of education. He was not afraid of venturing into the unknown even into the most dangerous of places once he was convinced it was the Lord’s mission” by the Superior General of the Society of Jesus, Father Arturo Sosa.

At the time of his death, the fallen man of the cloth was the principal of Mazzolari Teachers College and acting Superior of the Community since January 30, 2017.

He had worked in South Sudan for approximately 10 years before his untimely death. The Gok state authorities declared 3 days of mourning in honour of the Jesuit.

Similarly, Father Cosmas Omboto Ondari was found dead in a church in Cameroon.

He was shot twice and his life cut short. He was serving as the Parochial Vicar of the St Martin of Tours Parish in Kembong.

