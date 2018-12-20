Nigerian hit maker Augustine Miles Kelechi popularly known as Tekno Miles is taking some time out to recover from damaged vocal cords.

Though the illness is not permanent, the singer has been advised by his doctors to rest his voice. He has apparently been ill for a while now but the condition has worsened, hence the doctor’s directive.

A statement from his management team indicates that while the “Duro” crooner may be out, he will be releasing a lot of music during the unspecified period during which he will not be performing.

“Please put Tekno in your prayers. Nevertheless he also wants to reassure his fans that they have nothing to worry about as he has put in so much work so a lot of music will be released this period,” the statement read in part.

The father of two has asked his fans to pray for him and “send love and positive vibrations his way.”

Taking to Twitter, the singer cum producer told his fans that “it’s been very difficult for me.”

Read: Churchill Show Audience Members Raise Sh1 Million For Mathare Dancers

Also going through a slightly similar situation is Tanzania’s Ommy Dimpoz who is currently in Germany for specialized treatment.

The artist has been in and out of hospital this year due to a throat complication that worsened a few days ago.

Sources say that Ommy was flown overseas after his throat started oozing pus.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...