Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has ordered for the demolition of public toilets located along the busy River road.

The toilets, currently under demolition are owned by businessman Mike Maina who was earlier on in the day in an altercation with the county boss.

Also being taken down is a pavement near Maina’s Marble Arch Hotel.

Maina was in a heated conversation with Sonko who accused him of grabbing public land and was responsible for the demolition of Nyama Villa, Kayole.

In the recording, Sonko threatens to take down the businessman’s public toilet and the Marble Hotel.

The governor accuses Maina of using fake documents to claim ownership of the 20-acre land in Kayole. But Maina defended himself saying that the matter has been in court for almost ten years and has been trying to find a solution to the dragging matter.

Earlier on in the day, Sonko had issued an executive order halting the demolition of buildings in the county in the festive season.

