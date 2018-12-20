Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has finally been paid a two-month salary for September and October.

The government, through the ministry of sports, availed the money to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Tuesday evening and the gaffer was paid the following day.

“Coach (Migne) has been paid today (Wednesday). The money was received from the ministry yesterday evening,” the federation’s CEO, Robert Muthomi confirmed.

On two occasions this year, the coach has had to come out to demand for his delayed salary with threats to quit.

“It’s unfortunate that I have to keep reminding them about my salary and bonus. Is should be reserving this energy to prepare the team for the future.

Imagine if we had lost the matches, how will the situation be right now? I am not happy but I will talk to my manager and the president before making a final decision on the situation,” Migne told Nation Sports.

The former Congo U-23 coach is reportedly taking home Ksh 1.5million without bonuses.

He guided the Harambee Stars to qualify for the 2019 AFCON for the first time in 15 years.

