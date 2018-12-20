A photo of Wema Sepetu and one quarter of Sauti Sol, Savara’s look-alike getting cozy shocked many after it surfaced online.

The photo left many people wondering if Wema had gotten into a relationship with Savara, after he posted it on his Instagram alluding that he was now dating Wema.

The man in the photo, identified as Farid, has a striking resemblance with Savara, with their face structure almost looking the same and both of them donning the same hairstyle.

Wema posted the photo on her Instagram a week ago, wishing the lad a happy birthday.

Read: President Museveni Not Pleased With Uganda’s Miss World Africa’s “Indian Hair”

Savara then chose to ride on their similarities to prank his followers by reposting it on his Instagram,

“Rare pic of me n bae going to the mall…” he captioned

View this post on Instagram Rare pic of me n bae going to the mall… A post shared by SAVARA (@savarafrica) on Dec 19, 2018 at 5:00am PST

Some followers fell for the prank with others assuming that it was payback to Tanzanians for taking Kenyan women.

“Walichukua wetu tunachukua wao,” a fan commented.

This was in reference to the recent wave of Tanzanian artists finding their partners in Kenya, this include the likes of Ali Kiba and Diamond choosing to marry from Kenya.

But obviously, it was just a prank, and some people were smart enough to call it.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...