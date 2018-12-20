Four police officers have been apprehended after they reportedly tortured a civilian and later stealing Sh291,000 from them.

Two of the law enforcers are stationed at Kayole Police Station and the other two are attached to the County Investigations Officer (CCIO) office.

They are said to be part of a nine man gang that has been working with an ex taxi driver to terrorize unsuspecting Kenyans.

Four other officers including a corporal based at Soweto Police Station and a Chief Inspector, also attached to CCIO Nicholas Kamwende’s office are expected to be apprehended today (Thursday).

Investigations, Kahawa Tungu understands are being led by Officer in Charge Pius Gitari of the Special Crimes Prevention Unit.

In October, an officer stationed at the Central Police Station Kevin Ndosi, Nairobi was arrested for allegedly abducting Philemon Ochieng Okelo and later demanding for a Sh300,000 ransom.

Ndosi was part of a five man gang that has been terrorizing city residents.

