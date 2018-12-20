Kenyan Boy band Sauti Sol have said that they slacked on their promise to release songs every month as they did not have the financial muscle to do so.

Singer Bien-Aime Barasa told members of the press that they could not financially keep up with pushing the project to a global scale.

They however said that the signed some deals with some international record labels and therefore would proceed with the project next year.

“We took a break because we realized we did not have the required financial muscle to keep up with the releases and push the project to a global scale. We have, however, signed deals with international record labels and from next year we will be back on track,” Bien said at a media briefing in Westlands.

The award winning music group released six out of the 11 songs they had claimed to have released. All the songs have enjoyed adequate airplay with Sauti Sol being ranked among the best in Kenya and Africa.

Their collaboration with Nyashinski stands at 11 Million views on You Tube and is probably the most viewed music video from Kenya this.

Earlier in the year they cancelled a performance in the USA saying that the cancellation was due to matters beyond their control.

