Coach Nikola Kavazovic has officially ditched Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards for South African club Free State Stars.

The Serbian has penned two and a half years deal as confirmed by the club in a statement posted on their website.

“We really took our time in searching for the new coach, we made sure we choose the right man for the job,” said Free State Stars General Manager Rantsi Mokoena.

The coach brings vast experience to our league, having coached Botswana’s Township Rollers and recently for the very first time in their history, Rollers qualified for the Champions League.

He is a strong believer of youth players and what I also liked about the coach is that when he was introduced to the players he knew their names.

The coach has signed for two and a half years for Stars and will be assisted by David Vilakazi and Selaotse Mosala,” the statement reads.

Nikola, formerly of Botswana’s Township Rollers left the country a fortnight ago with Leopards hierarchy explaining that he was given time out to attend to family matters.

However, media reports suggested that he had fallen out with Ingwe less than two months on the job and was negotiating for a new deal in South Africa.

