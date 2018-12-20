Miss World Uganda, Quiin Abenakyo had the pleasure of meeting President Yoweri Museveni after winning the continental crown of Miss World Africa.

President Yoweri Museveni described Ms Quiin as a beautiful girl indeed but said that his only concern was the ‘Indian hair’ that she wore.

“Abenakyo is indeed a tall, beautiful Musoga girl. My only concern is that she was wearing Indian hair,” he commented.

President Museveni said that he has encouraged her to embrace her natural, African hair.

“I have encouraged her to keep her natural, African hair. We must show African beauty in its natural form,” he added.

Ms Abenakyo was among the top 5 ladies in the Miss World beauty pageant held in Sanya, China, where Miss Mexico was crowned as Miss World 2018.

She took the continental title from Kenya’s Magdalene Jeruto, who held the title in2017-2018. Precedent to her was Kenya’s Miss Evelyn Njambi.

