Majority of Kenyans believe that President Uhuru Kenyatta is driving the country to the wrong direction, Infotrack research has found.

51 percent of Kenyans believe that the country is heading to the wrong direction against 36 percent who believe that the country is headed to the right direction.

11 per cent opined that the country is neither headed to the wrong or right direction. Two percent of the sample said that they did not know.

Those interviewed by the firm indicated that under Kenyatta’s leadership, the cost of living has gone higher, forcing most Kenyans spend more than they earn.

Most Kenyans, as per the research, want the President to sort out economic issues and implement good governance principles as a Christmas and New Year’s gift to Kenya. They also want the high cost of living, unemployment and corruption to be delt with as a matter of urgency.

In another observation of the research, the firm found that majority of Kenyans, 53 per cent, are not aware of the President’s Big Four Agenda. Of those affected most are those in Western, Rift Valley, and Coast while the highest awareness was observed in Nairobi and Central.

However, of those who were aware of the Big Four Agenda, 92 per cent supported it.

Among the issues of highest concer to Kenyans include high cost of living (24 percent), unemployment (18 percent) and corruption (10 per cent). Other issues were of less than 10 percent of concern to Kenyans.

The current fight against corruption was ranked number five on the reasons the county is heading to the right direction while peace in the country was ranked number one. It was followed by the handshake between President Uhuru and Raila Odinga while infrastructure and robust economy tied at number three.

