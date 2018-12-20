The Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua suspended the demolition of buildings till further notice. Through a notice Kinyua said that the suspension would take place with immediate effect.

He also stated that consultations on the way forward would be done with various stake holders.

This notice comes hot in the heels of a decision to determine whether Weston Hotel that allegedly belongs to Deputy President William Ruto should be demolished after the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) stated that the land on which the hotel was constructed belong to them.

The National Land Commission was set to meet to decide the fate of the controversial hotel that allegedly belongs to the Deputy President. A draft report had already been made to revoke the tittle held by Weston Hotel.

The NLC meeting was convened to determine whether the draft report would be adopted before parties were informed.

The Deputy President through his lawyer Ahmednassir Abdulahi defended his acquisition of the land on which the hotel sits stating that e had acquired it legally and that he had already acquired a sh.1.3 Billion loan from a bank using the tittle of the hotel.

“Our client is a bona fide purchaser for value. If there is any defect on the title, our client was not aware of it. The allottee has a valid grant obtained from the Government, on which the transfer to our client was endorsed.”

Ahmednassir also stated that no one had claimed ownership on the land even at the time of the construction of the Weston Hotel.

