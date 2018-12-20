A video has emerged of Governor Sonko insulting businessman Mark Maina after he demolished the Nyama Villa estate in Kayole.

In the video Sonko accused the business man of lying to the court and using a fake tittle to demolish the estate . The governor also accused Maina of bribing police officers in order to execute the demolitions.

In the video he accused Maina of being a thief.

The conversation between Governor Sonko and Maina turned sour after the governor expressed his disappointment in the demolitions through fiery insults.

The tongue tied Maina tried to threaten Sonko that he was recording but the threats fell on deaf ears as the Governor said that he was not afraid of being taken to court.

He told Maina that he should have consulted his office before taking it upon himself to demolish the estate.

The Governor also threatened to demolish the public toilets that were owned by the businessman. He said that Maina had grabbed a Public toilet and using it as a store.

The governor said that he was giving the businessman two hour ultimatum to vacate from the public toilet he had grabbed. He also said he would demolish the Hotel belonging to Maina that had encroached public land so he could feel the pinch that the residents of Nyama Villa estate felt.

Here is the video:

