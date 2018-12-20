Gor Mahia arrived in Accra, Ghana Wednesday and will stay there till Friday when they will leave for Enugu, Nigeria for the CAF Champions League round one return leg fixture against Lobi Stars on Saturday.

K’Ogalo had planned to fly to Abuja before connecting to Enugu but their hosts Lobi Stars could not find them a connecting flight on Wednesday.

“Our plan was to fly to Abuja then to Enugu straight but we had to change because Lobi Stars didn’t manage to get us today’s flight…so, we camp and train at neutral ground before the match and Accra was more appropriate,” treasurer Sally Bolo told the club’s website.

Read: Leopards Coach Nikola Kavazovic To Be Unveiled At South Africa’s Free States Stars

“Once the team lands in Abuja on Friday, our host (Lobi Stars) will provide the flight to Enugu as per CAF regulations – that if the distance of playing venue is more than 200km outside the capital city, the host should cater for the traveling cost,” Miss Bolo added.

Gor Mahia won the first leg of the encounter 3-1 in Nairobi on Sunday last weekend and will need to a defeat of more than one goal to sail through to the group stage of the tournament for the very first time.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...