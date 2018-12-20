Deputy President William Ruto is expected to receive his Phd degree in the 60th graduation ceremony of the University of Nairobi.

The DP will be graduating on the same date he was born and the same day he married his wife.

Born on 21 December 1966, Ruto has established himself as a hustler who came from a poor background but toiled to get to the position of Deputy President.

He married his wife Rachel on 21 December 1991 and will be celebrating 27 years of marriage. Together they have seven children.

Ruto has been pursuing the doctorate degree in Plant Ecology since August 2012. He did a thesis titled, Influence of human activities on land use changes on environmental quality of riparian ecosystems: A case study of Saiwa Swamp watershed, Western Kenya.

The graduation ceremony is set to take place tomorrow, December 21, 2018.

