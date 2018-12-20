The FA will not punish Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli for making a 2-0 gesture towards Arsenal fans during last night’s league cup match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old was struck on the head by a water bottle thrown by an Arsenal supporter near the touchline as the home side prepared to take a throw-in in the 73rd minute.

He reacted by flashing a 2-0 gesture at the supporters but according to Sky sources, he will not be punished for it. Tottenham was leading 2-0 at the time with Dele on the score-sheet.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have identified the fan who threw the bottle and are working with police as investigations continue.

