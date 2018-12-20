Co-operative Bank customers using its banking channels this festive season will stand a chance to win goats, chickens, shopping vouchers, car fuels and fare to their rural homes

The customers will be required to use channels from the bank to pay for goods and services such as Co-op Visa Cards, Co-op agents, MCo-op Cash, Co-op ATM Machines and Co-op Net (Co-op Internet Banking).

“We are running a campaign encouraging customers to use our channels and we could reward them with amazing prizes,” reads a communication from the bank.

“By using the Co-op Visa Cards to pay for your goods and services, it saves you time since you don’t have to go to the ATM to withdraw money. You are not charged any extra cost when you use your Co-op Visa Card to pay for goods and services. Co-op Visa Card are accepted at any merchant outlet that accepts Visa cards (hotels, supermarkets, hospitals, fuel stations e.t.c),” adds the communication.

The bank will also be rewarding customers for using its agents popularly known as Co-op kwa Jirani.

The same will apply to customers using the Cash app or ussd *667# service as well as ATMs. Through ATMs, customers will be rewarded for Cash Deposits at selected ATMs, Paying of utilities (KPLC Postpaid and Water Bills) and MCo-op Cash Withdrawal Services (Cardless Withdrawals).

“(Through Co-op Net, customers will be able to) transfer cash to another local bank account in 1 working day, transfer cash to a foreign bank account in foreign currency, pay utility bills, for example, KPLC, DStv and Nairobi Water, make bulk payments, for example, salaries, dividends, loan disbursements, bonuses and supplier payments and order cheque books and stop cheques,” adds the communication.

