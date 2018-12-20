All Cabinet Secretaries will starting December 21 go on vacation leaving in charge a senior officer, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has directed.

The CSs will return to work on January 7, 2019. This Kinyua said will allow the government officers to spend time with family and friends.

“In the spirit of allowing you to celebrate Christmas with family and friends, it has been decided that you can take Christmas recess with effect from December 21, 2018 to January 7, 2019,” reads part of a circular dated December 18.

Those who will be in charge, Kinyua said, must be senior enough to deal with the day to day assignments of the particular office.

“Before you proceed on recess, forward the name, designation, office telephone and mobile number of the duty officer to my office,” the circular continues.

This he says should not be interpreted to mean “clearance to travel out of the country.”

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi suspended parliamentary operations to give members an opportunity to spend time with constituents and their families.

The House will resume on February 4, 2019.

