AFC Leopards SC have confirmed Marko Vesiljevic as the new head coach of the former Kenyan Premier League giants.

Marko succeeds his immediate former boss, Serbian Nikola Kavazovic, who ditched the club for South African side Free State Stars.

Nikola was officially announced as the new man at the helm of the Premier Soccer League outfit on two and a half years contract.

Leopards chair, Dan Mule, confirmed they had parted ways with Kavazovic having earlier granted the Serb time off to attend to personal matters.

“He came and we signed a two-year contract. When he left, I was out of the country but he returned the signing on fee we had paid him and one-month salary in lieu of notice.

“His assistant will take over as the head coach. They have stayed with him for five days and he is aware of the system. We have faith his assistant will do a good job,” Mule stated.

Read: ECP Buys Out Artcaffé A Year After Selling Its Java Stake

Vesiljevic, who worked with Nikola at Botswana’s Township Rollers, becomes the 26th head coach hired by Leopards since they were promoted back to the top flight in 2009.

Kavazovic had succeeded Argentine Rodolfo Zapata who led the team to a seventh finish in the league last season with Ingwe failing to hold on to their SportPesa Shield title when they fell to Sofapaka FC in the semi finals of the Cup competition.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...