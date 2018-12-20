The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) on Thursday lifted the abortion ban on Marie Stopes, imposed last month.

In a letter signed by the board chairman George Magoha, the board directed the health facility offers its services within the confines of the law.

“The order directing Marie Stopes Kenya to desist from offering post abortion care services is hereby lifted and Marie Stopes Kenya is instructed to operate within the confines of the Constitution of Kenya,” he said.

The facility, Magoha states is also expected to write a letter of commitment to the above order within the next seven days.

Marie Stopes management was also instructed to hand over weekly reports of procedures carried out at their facilities to the Board.

In addition, the statement continues, all other court orders issued on November 10 must be adhered to.

Kenyans had earlier on in the day pleaded with Health CS Sicily Kariuki to give safe abortions a chance using the hashtag # DearCSSicilyKariuki.

Abortions were banned at Marie Stopes on November 16 with the board further demanding the health service provider does not publish misleading information on its website.

Here are some comments from Kenyans:

#DearCSSicilyKariuki

Women can make their own choices,the curtailing of these rights doesn’t help, you would think that women are not capable of rational, ethical decision-making and have to be protected from making the “wrong” decision. It never works that way. — Janet Machuka (@janetmachuka_) December 20, 2018

Women need to make a decision on their lives. We are tired of street families, poverty and unwanted kids. #DearCSSicilyKariuki — Jang'o Unchained 🇸🇴 (smallwigs president) (@LAGALESS) December 20, 2018

#DearCSSicilyKariuki With the ban on Marie Stopes from providing post abortion services many women and girls for whom Marie Stopes served as the only source of primary SRHR care will lack services. pic.twitter.com/YRdC4wH3E8 — K'onyangos 🖤💕 (@AmDimples) December 20, 2018

