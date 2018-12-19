Three key witnesses in the murder probe of actor Jamal Nassul alias Baba Junior have gone missing, prosecution told a Machakos High Court as they sought for more time to look into the matter.

The prosecution told the court that the three witnesses are no where to be found.

Already in custody is Grace Namulo who will be detained until December 27 to give the prosecution ample time to conduct investigations.

Ms Namulo is yet to take a plea but is accused of stabbing to death the actor while at a party at Arks Hotel near 67 Airport Hotel, Mlolongo on December 11.

“It was reported that Jamal Nassul Gaddafi (39), was having a party at Arks Hotel near 67 Airport Hotel on the night of December 11, 2018. There was a quarrel between him and his friend Grace Kanamu Namulo (40). She picked a knife and stabbed him,” read the police report.

The accused person on her part says the deceased “fell on the kitchen knife when the argument we were having got heated.”

According to one of his colleagues, David Alliwah, a couple of weeks ago Jamal had his phone screen shattered and upon inquiring, he “told me it was a quarrel with his ‘wife’ because someone had called Jamal at night, so she smashed the phone.”

Jamal was laid to rest last week in Mombasa county.

