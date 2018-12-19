Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has declared they are both “tactically and mentally” ready to face Lobi Stars.

K’Ogalo will this Saturday face the Nigerian side in the CAF Champions League round one return match away in Enugu.

The team departed for the West African football powerhouse Wednesday morning via Accra, Ghana.

Before boarding at the JKIA, the Turkish Cypriot told Kahawa Tungu; “We prepared very well and the boys are ready for the game tactically and mentally.”

The game will be played at 25,000 capacity Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, southeastern Nigeria from 5.00pm Kenyan time.

The playing surface at the facility is artificial.

Gor Mahia will miss the services of holding midfielder Earnest Wendo, who is suspended with two yellow cards.

The 17-time Kenyan champions beat the Ortom Boys, as Lobi Stars are nicknamed, 3-1 in the first leg encounter on Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Avoiding a 2-0 defeat will see K’Ogalo become the first Kenyan club to reach the group stage of the Africa’s top club competition.

