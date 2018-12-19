Diamond’s manager, Babu Tale has broken silence over the ban placed on Wasafi Festival by Basata, saying that the Kenyan performances are still on as scheduled.

In a statement made by Basata on Tuesday, the National Arts Council banned Diamond and Rayvanny from performing within and outside Tanzania, on the grounds of their disrespect to the board.

The board also withdrew the Wasafi festival license barring all the scheduled artists from performing.

However, Diamond’s manager has assured that the performances in Kenya will still happen as scheduled.

Diamond was set to perform in Embu on 24, Mombasa 26 and Nairobi on 31 December.

“The concerts will go on as planned. To be specific, all of them.” Babu Tale told edaily.

Babu Tale assured that his team will reach out to Basata and negotiate on how to meet each other halfway.

Wasafi Festival was cancelled after Diamond and Rayvanny performed the banned song ‘Mwanza’ during their concert in Mwanza.

Diamond has not made any public comment on the ban, yet.

Basata has warned Wasafi that if they choose to go on to with the scheduled concert in Kenya they will face life imprisonment.

“We as BASATA are the substitute of the government. BASATA’s rules come from the government so if he decides to go ahead with his festivals despite the ban he will have committed treason. If he commits treason, the case is taken to the Attorney General and then he will be taken to court. So when one goes against BASATA, he has gone against the government.” Basata’s CEO Onesmo Kayanda revealed.

