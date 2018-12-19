Vera Sidika apparently met with Khloe Kardashian in the USA where she currently is for her celebrity tour.

Vera posted a picture of the two in an Instagram post, saying that she randomly bumped into the Kardashian.

“So I Bumped into Khloe Kardashian 😍😍😍” she captioned.

The photo was taken at Madame Tussands museum in Las Vegas, which hosts wax figures of Hollywood celebrities.

Last month Vera released a new song titled ‘Nalia’ which has since amassed over 1 million views on YouTube, in a month.

The song aired out all the dirty linen of what went down between herself and ex-boyfriend Otile Brown.

Since then Vera chose to focus on herself and her businesses. It is not certain how long her tour will last in the US.

