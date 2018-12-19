Three people were on Tuesday arrested for impersonating DCI detectives and trying to extort Teachers Service Commission (TSC) chief executive Nancy Macharia.

Hillary Kyengo, James Kagecha and David Maluki are said to have asked Ms Macharia for an unspecified amount of money for some “purported investigations” in the commission.

“Three people- Hillary Ngondi Kyengo, James Ndirangu Kagecha and David Mwaniki Maluki who were impersonating to be DCI Detectives to the CEO of the Teachers Service Commission and attempted to extort money for some purported investigations at the Commission were arrested yesterday,” DCI said in a tweet.

It is unclear where the arrests were made.

They will however be arraigned and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

