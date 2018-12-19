The developer of Seefar Apartments John Yang Zeyung is in another tussle with residents of Greatwall Garden Estate, who have not had water in the last five days, Kahawa Tungu can authoritatively report.

Zeyung is the developer of the estate, which is in Athi River.

In a letter written to the management of the estate, the residents say that the issue has kept recurring, with the management turning a blind eye to it.

They say that the water meant for the estate has been diverted to a construction site.

“There have been inconsistent supply of water for the last four days and this has been brought to your attention but without much success. We demand by a copy of this letter a formal response to the home owners detailing the cause of this disruption within seven days. In the meantime, we demand reinstatement of water supply to all the blocks,” reads the letter in part.

In a video exclusively shared with Kahawa Tungu, the residents managed to summon the developer who was unable to explain why the residents lacked water.

The developer of Chinese origin is currently in another tussle with National Environment Management Authority and the Water Resources Management Authority, which want Seefar demolished for sitting on Nairobi Dam’s riparian reserve.

It was revealed that Edermann Propertis, Zeyung’s company, defied stop orders in 2011 when the construction of the apartments started and again in 2012. The orders were issued by Water Resources Authority (WRA).

“The first order was issued at the initial stages of construction in an attempt to stop them from excavation until the riparian area was marked. But they ignored it,” said WRA Regional Manager John Kinyanjui, appearing before the Planning Committee chaired by Waithaka MCA Antony Kiragu.

In October, WRA issued the owners of the property with a 14-day demolition notice — six years after realising that the developer was excavating soil and filling it in the dam’s reservoir thereby risking the life of the dam.

However, the notice was extended to 30 days following a meeting between the developers and homeowners. This is despite the fact that the agency had already warned that lives of people residing in the apartments could be in danger because the dam wall had been weakened by construction work and was at risk of collapsing.

On November 2, the Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) suspended demolition of Seefar Apartments by 90 days.

