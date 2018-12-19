AFC Leopards coach Nikola Kavazovic is set to be unveiled as the new coach of South Africa’s Premier Soccer League side Free States Stars Thursday.

The Serbian arrived in the rainbow nation Monday to negotiate a deal. According to media reports in the country, the former Botswana’s Township Rollers coach will pen two and a half years deal.

The move is subject to a settlement agreement between the coach and Leopards on his buyout clause.

Read: Harambee Stars Coach Sebastien Migne Threatens To Leave Again Over Nonpayment

Kavazovic left Nairobi for Belgrade two weeks back with Leopards management explaining that he had been given some days off to attend to family matters back at home.

However, several reports have linked him with a move to the struggling South African club.

Leopards’ Organizing Secretary Timothy Lilumbi told the media that the coach was free to leave if he pays sign on fee the club paid him.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...