Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has evicted estranged wife Maryanne Keitany from their Runda home amidst a court order.

Early November, it was alleged that the senator, a licensed firearm holder threatened to kill his wife of five years.

Following the allegations, the court awarded Ms Keitany a restraining order against the politician.

Milimani Commercial Court Senior Resident Magistrate I. Orenge granted exclusive occupation of the couple’s shared residence to Ms Keitany.

The court further barred Mithika Linturi from loitering near the home or any other place where his wife frequents.

Linturi was also barred from contacting Ms Kitany unless allowed by the court.

“The Senator is restrained from physically or sexually abusing or threatening to abuse the applicant, the applicant’s staff, their six children and any other person associated with the applicant,” ruled Magistrate Orenge.

Linturi was also ordered to allow Ms Keitany to enter any other of his residences in the company of an enforcement officer for the purpose of collecting her personal belongings.

“That pending hearing and determination of this application an interim order of protection is, hereby, issued against the respondent and/or agent, employees and servants,” read the court order.

The wife, Ms Keitany, served in Deputy President William Ruto’s office as the chief of staff until March 2015.

She stepped aside after she was accused of spending Ksh100 million to sponsor a censure motion against the then Devolution Cabinet secretary, Anne Waiguru.

Ms Keitany has since been cleared by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of all charges.

