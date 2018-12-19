The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) secretary general Wilson Sossion has opposed the transfer of 3000 school heads at primary and the secondary level that was done by the Teachers service commission (TSC).

He said that the teachers will engage in Industrial action starting from January 2. Sossion said that the teachers will not resume their duties and parents should find other activities for their children to do.

The Secretary General that the TSC was mismanaging and mishandling teachers in Kenya. The secretary general issued a notice of strike/ action and withdrawal of labor by the teachers following the transfer by the TSC.

Sossion stated that TSC had become arogue institution as it received to listen to presidential advise on delocalization of teachers .

He said that the the TSC betrayed the trust that the teachers had bestowed on the commission and contravened the code of regulations and the collective bargaining agreement to ensure career growth of teachers.

KNUT has accused the commission conducted the transfers without consultation and dabbed the TSC the ‘ Tormentor Of Teachers’. The Secretary general said that the the TSC had become an agent of confusion through disruption of policy.

KNUT said that the transfers had not been approved by the appointment board who are responsible for reviewing the the reasoning behind every transfer.

Sossion asked that the transfers were irregular and should be recalled with immediate effect.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has transferred more than 3,000 head teachers of primary and secondary schools.

