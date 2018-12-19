Rugby Africa have confirmed that Kenya will be hosting the Pool A matches of the 2019 U20 Barthes Cup.

Earlier this year, Participating Unions had been asked to bid to host this tournament which takes place on 27 and 30 March.

27th March

Match 1: Namibia vs Senegal

Match 2: Tunisia vs Kenya

30th March

Match 3: Loser M1 vs Loser M2

Match 4: Winner M1 vs Winner M2

The winner in this Pool will qualify for the 2019 Junior World Rugby Trophy.

Zimbabwe will host the Pool B matches on the 3rd and 6th of April.

3rd April

Match 1: Zimbabwe vs Ivory Coast

Match 2: Morocco vs Madagascar

6th April

Match 3: Loser M1 vs Loser M2

Match 4: Winner M1 vs Winner M2

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...