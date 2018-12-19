Long time Genge musician Juacali has welcomed controversial gospel artist Willy Paul to the secular industry after listening to Willy Paul’s new song, Alkaida.

In a post seen as trying to throw jibe at the young artist, Juacali made fun of Willy Paul’s lyrics in the song Alkaida.

“Na nukia ka Cologne/ Nivute kama NDOM. Karibu secular mzee ” he captioned.

Read: Emmy Kosgei Throws 5AM Surprise Birthday Party For Her 60- Year Old Hubby (Video)

Many fans have criticized Willy Paul for the kind of music that he has been producing of late. They say that it lacks content and has no gospel message in it.

Backlash also came after Willy Paul beat up a girl at his home estate in Athi River, he later refuted the claims saying that it was from a scene of his upcoming reality show.

Willy Paul has also been accused of stealing upcoming artists lyrics and beats and working with secular artists.

Juacali is the first artist to openly jibe Willy Paul and to ooficially welcome him to the secular industry.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...