Former TV Presenter Joey Muthengi has finally re-united with her rumored boo, McDonald Mariga in Italy.

This comes a month after Joey resigned from Royal Media Services and announced that she was moving to Italy.

The duo reunited soon after Joey held a meet and greet of Kenyan people living in Italy.

Joey posted a photo of both of them on Instagram,

“Omg, look who I ran into?! 😄😄 This weather tho… Karibu Betin 🤣” she captioned.

Joey was dragged for alluding that she is in a relationship with Mariga yet Mariga is in a serious relationship and will be getting married soon.

She however defended herself saying that she was misquoted after saying that she is very fond of Mariga.

