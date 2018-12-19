Kenya’s flag-bearers in this season’s Champions League Gor Mahia departed for Enugu – Nigeria Wednesday morning for round one return leg match against Lobi Stars Saturday.

K’Ogalo carry a healthy 3-1 advantage heading into the game booked at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu and a minimum of a draw will see them reach the tournament’s group stage for the very first time.

The mood is upbeat after the players were paid their November salary Tuesday evening with all focus now on achieving the historic feat.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu, the club’s team manager Jolawi Obondo vehemently denied social media reports that the players were disgruntled and on a go slow due to delays in payment of the November salary.

The reports indicated that some players declined to train in protest but Jolawi clarified that nothing could be further from the truth.

“What go slow? I’m currently in a meeting with the players and they have been paid up to date and they are happy. Whatever is remaining are some allowances which will also be cleared.

The players who did not train were only three; Philemon Otieno, Francis Kahata and Humphrey Mieno, who went to the embassy to process their visas,” said Jolawi.

Philemon echoed his sentiments saying that “all is well,” adding that “there’s nothing like a go slow, our sole focus is to reach the Champions League group stage and behind and we believe we are going to make it.”

South African officials will be in charge of the game with Tinyiko Victor hlungwani as the center referee, Johannes Sello Moshidi and Athenkosi Ndongeni as his assistants.

The match will kick-off at 5.00pm Kenyan time.

Gor Mahia’s Traveling Squad;

Goalkeepers:

Boniface Oluoch and Fredrick Odhiambo

Defenders:

Harun Shakava, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Pascal Ogweno

Midfielders:

Humphrey Mieno, Kenneth Muguna, Samuel Onyango, Boniface Omondi, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Cercidy Okeyo

Strikers:

Erisa Ssekisambu, Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Mustafa

Technical bench:

Hassan Okay (Head Coach), Zedekiah Otieno (Assistant Coach), Jolawi Obondo (Team Manager), Willis Ochieng’ (Goalkeeper Trainer), Fredrick Otieno (Team Doctor)

