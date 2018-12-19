Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos was a victim of gun drama after a drunk forest guard threatened to shoot him on Tuesday.

The guard, dressed in civilian clothing tried to block the county boss from making way into Takwei primary school which he argued, is in a forest.

Hurling insults at Tolgos, the intoxicated guard dared him to enter the premises.

“If you go into the school I will get my gun and shoot you,” the guard said.

The ranger is said to have rushed to his house, put on his jungle jacket and this time armed with a G3 rifle.

He aimed the gun at Tolgos but was quickly wrestled to the ground and disarmed by his colleagues.

Read: Kakamega County Residents Detail Devolution Benefits

Later, the county boss assured the people that he was going to take up the matter with the police and Kenya Forest Service.

“We can’t allow this to happen… how can we have security officers living in a school compound and getting so drunk in such a way,” Tolgos said.

The school headteacher Stanley Rutto said they are used to hearing gunshots, mostly after 5 pm which is when the guards are intoxicated.

“As from 5 p.m every evening, we are treated to gunshots.We are almost accustomed to it,” said Rutto.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...