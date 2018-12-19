Tanzanian singers Diamond Platnumz and his Wasafi signee Rayvanny have been banned by the music regulatory board, Basata, from performing within and without the country.

The two were banned for continuously disregarding the board’s stand on the vile new hit record “Mwanza.”

Basata in November banned the duo from performing the song and demanded that they pull down the hit from various online platforms.

On top of the ban was a Sh400,000 fine.

On the new statement from Basata, Diamond and Rayvanny have been banned from performing within and outside Tanzania.

“Baraza limefikia maamuzi ya kuwafungia rasmi kutokana na wasanii hawa kuendelea kuonyesha dharau na utovu wa nidhamu kwa Mamlaka zinazosimamia Masuala ya Sanaa nchini,” read the statement in part.

The board has also revoked a license issued allowing the artists to hold the Wasafi Festival.

The board also banned the artists for an unspecified period of time will no longer hold the Wasafi Festival, Kenyan edition slated for December 31.

