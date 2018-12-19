A court has declined the request by the the Directorate of Criminal Investigation(DCI) and the the Directorate of Public Prosecution(DPP) to have the media gagged from talking about the investigation on KPLC’s former boss Ben Chumo.

The court said that that the media reporting on the DPP and the DCI was factual as that is what the witness appearing before the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission had stated.

Linus Murithi, from the public procurement regulatory Authority told the EACC that the DCI had not presented him with adequate evidence on the case and that is why he came up with the outcome. He said that if he was furnished with all documents his findings would have been different.

He admitted to have flaunted the rules by not seeking the documents and instead depended on those provided by the DCI.

The DPP and the DCI said that the reporting by the media indicated that they bungled up the case by presenting inadequate documents on the tendering of faulty transformers where the country lost Sh.409 million .

