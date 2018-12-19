Arsenal have announced that they are “delighted to welcome SKOL Brewery Limited Rwanda as our regional beer partner in Rwanda.”

The deal will see clubs sponsored by SKOL receive football consultancy services, guidance and advice from Arsenal staff to “support development of these clubs,” according to a statement from the Premier League side.

“We will providing SKOL Brewery Limited Rwanda’s sponsored football teams with once in a lifetime trips to London to visit Emirates Stadium and receive coaching sessions with Arsenal coaches.”

“SKOL Brewery Limited Rwanda and Arsenal will also run coaching clinics to support grassroots football.”

Read: Rwanda’s Yannick Mukunzi Has A Long Week Following A Three Match Ban By CAF

Rwanda Premier League giants Rayon Sports are some of the clubs sponsored by SKOL.

At the beginning of the season, Rwanda Development Board entered into a sponsorship deal with Arsenal worth millions of dollars.

The deal was intended to help market Rwanda as a tourist destination and “Visit Rwanda” logo is displayed on Arsenal shirts sleeves.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...