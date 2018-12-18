Kenyan Premier League side Vihiga United are staring at a possibility of total collapse following withdrawal of support from the County Government of Vihiga.

The club is in dire financial situation following the withdrawal of funding by the new administration led by Governor Dr Wilberforce Ottichilo.

The club was a brainchild of former Governor Moses Akaranga, who was floored in the last elections.

Under the new regime, the club has been starved of financial support and the situation worsened when the support was totally frozen.

The players today (Tuesday) boycotted training at Kidundu training ground demanding payment of their dues.

The county has not paid them their November salaries and owes them winning bonus arrears amounting to more than Sh2 million.

The players reported at the training ground in the morning but declined to change and train with efforts to convince them otherwise falling on deaf ears.

They have vowed never to resume training until the county pays them their dues which they say are long overdue.

There are now fears that they might not honour their weekend match against Sony Sugar at Bukhungu Stadium unless the governor intervenes and settles their debts.

Following the suspension of the funding, the club has reportedly incurred debts close to more than Sh8 million.

They owe hotels in Mumias, Kakamega and Nairobi.

The supplier of their kits has not been paid Sh3 million and the club’s bus has been detained in Kisumu for non payment of Sh35,000 after undergoing a routine service.

Read: Gor Mahia Give Big Christmas Offer On Their New Jerseys

Club president Kahi Indimuli’s passport is being held by a hotel in Nairobi. He surrendered the passport to have the team released after they failed to pay for camping at the facility during their last match against Nakumatt last season.

Club officials are said to be frustrated by county officials who give them false promises since the season started.

The club did not conduct preseason training away from Kidundu due to lack of funds.

Sources said that the club might lose coach Mike Mururi and players if their grievances are not addressed by the county authorities.

Six new players signed recently have not been paid their dues.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...