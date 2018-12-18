The Supreme Court of Kenya has announced that it will deliver ruling and judgements for various applications and election petitions on December 21, 2018.

In a notice posted by the Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court, Ole Keiwua, 13 cases of application and petitions will be determined on the set date.

That include petition of Gubernatorial seats from Machakos, Kwale counties and a Woman Representative seat from Marsabit County.

5 parliamentary seats are also set to be determined on the set date, which include that of Embakasi South, Kilgoris, Nandi Hills, Ugenya and Bonchari constituencies.

Other applications include that of Parliamentary service commission versus Martin Wambora and five others, Law Society of Kenya versus Attorney General, James Karimi Versus Hon Dickson Karaba and Salim Juma versus Joyce Mwamtsi.

These judgements could possibly end or revive the political career of some of the elected government officials.

